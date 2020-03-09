Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 1,276 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 202,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.44.

NYSE SHW opened at $541.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $573.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.87. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

