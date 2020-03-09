Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 9,378 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 14,209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,182. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

