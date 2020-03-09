Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Allergan makes up about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $191.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.29.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

