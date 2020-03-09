Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Motco grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 118,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

