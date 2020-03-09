Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,860 Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 1.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $81.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

