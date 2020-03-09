Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,580.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $101.32 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

