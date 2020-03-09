Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 472.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

