Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.