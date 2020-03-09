Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.44. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.27.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

