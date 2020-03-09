Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $684,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.22. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

