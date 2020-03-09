Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $724,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in CSX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 36,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $63.97 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

