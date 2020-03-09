Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVAC. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

