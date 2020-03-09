Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Perspecta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Perspecta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.