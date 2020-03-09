Peter Oswald Sells 17,730 Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,591 ($20.93) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. Mondi Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.52) and a fifty-two week high of £1,702.50 ($2,239.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mondi to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,869.44 ($24.59).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

