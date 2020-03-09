Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.58.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$7.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.