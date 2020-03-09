Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 359.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 0.6% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

