Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $857.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.59. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,578.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,389. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.