Pi Financial Reiterates “C$7.00” Price Target for Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.62 and a twelve month high of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

