Pinduoduo (PDD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.