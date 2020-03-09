Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $744,778. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after buying an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after acquiring an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $386,071,000 after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.