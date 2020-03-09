Piper Sandler Downgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Neutral

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

BRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.34.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.