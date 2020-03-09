Piper Sandler Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Neutral

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE:PAA opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.16. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,547.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $774,414,000 after buying an additional 4,151,325 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

