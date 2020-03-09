Piper Sandler Lowers Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Neutral

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 232,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

