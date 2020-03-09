PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Cut to

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

