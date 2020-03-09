Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Plug Power from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.07.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at $714,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock worth $7,979,003 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 475,938 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

