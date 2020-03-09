Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.28. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 28.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth $516,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

