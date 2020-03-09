Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $763,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 184.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

