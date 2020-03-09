Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRNB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

NASDAQ:PRNB opened at $61.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. Principia Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,312 over the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

