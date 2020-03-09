Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $39,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 403,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 277,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

