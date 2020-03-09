Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €13.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.28 ($18.93).

ETR PSM opened at €10.42 ($12.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a twelve month high of €16.79 ($19.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.11 and its 200 day moving average is €12.85.

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

