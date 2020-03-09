Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PTGX. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 340,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

