Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $231.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.