Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.88. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.