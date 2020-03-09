Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PMD opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Psychemedics has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Psychemedics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

