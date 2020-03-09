PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $173.00

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.94 ($2.29), with a volume of 223332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.40 ($2.45).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $748.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a GBX 2.67 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.