QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

