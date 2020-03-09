RA Medical Systems (RMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect RA Medical Systems to post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMED opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. RA Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RA Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.