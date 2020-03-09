RADA Electronic Ind. (RADA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $4.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.25 and a beta of 0.62. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

