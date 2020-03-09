RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDNT. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Get RadNet alerts:

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8,824.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.