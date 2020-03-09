Raymond James Analysts Give MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) a C$8.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.25 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -5.81. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.06 and a 12 month high of C$8.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.15.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

