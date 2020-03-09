Raymond James Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.33 and a 52 week high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.06.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.