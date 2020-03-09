Raymond James Reiterates C$25.00 Price Target for Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$14.97 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $235.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 89.89%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

