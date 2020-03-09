Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $79.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on O. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

O stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

