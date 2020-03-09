Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fiverr International (FVRR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR):

2/25/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

2/20/2020 – Fiverr International was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

2/20/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Fiverr International had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fiverr International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Fiverr International stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $991.84 million and a PE ratio of -25.97.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

