Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

