Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 990.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.