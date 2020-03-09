Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

RESN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

In other Resonant news, major shareholder Longboard Capital Advisors, Ll sold 55,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $152,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,363 shares of company stock worth $457,227. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

