Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Resources Connection from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of RECN stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $381.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.28. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RECN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after buying an additional 624,945 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 239,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 672.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 176,091 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.