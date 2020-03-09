Reviewing Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shore Bancshares 23.21% 8.53% 1.08% Trustmark 21.18% 9.38% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shore Bancshares and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shore Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 1 2 0 0 1.67

Trustmark has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Dividends

Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Shore Bancshares pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shore Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shore Bancshares and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shore Bancshares $69.79 million 2.74 $16.20 million $1.28 11.79 Trustmark $710.41 million 2.37 $150.46 million $2.45 10.78

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trustmark beats Shore Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers comprising home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; merchant credit card clearing services; telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. Further, the company provides non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. It operates 21 full service branches, 23 ATMs, 2 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, and Dorchester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.