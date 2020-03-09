Robert W. Baird Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $357.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $278.50 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.46.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

